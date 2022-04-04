Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

