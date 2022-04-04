Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XBC. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.94.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$2.46. 601,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,688. The company has a market cap of C$380.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.