Xebec Adsorption (XBC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xebec Adsorption (TSE: XBC):

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.00.

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.00.

3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating.

3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/18/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$2.25 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The company has a market cap of C$343.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.71.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.