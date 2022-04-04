Xend Finance (XEND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

