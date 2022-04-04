Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $30.57

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $33.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 853 shares changing hands.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

