XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 5,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 462,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.
About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
