XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 5,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 462,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

