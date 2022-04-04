XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 125,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 13,026,378 shares.The stock last traded at $30.89 and had previously closed at $29.19.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 6.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
