XSGD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $166.02 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.80 or 0.07520851 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,134.19 or 1.00112097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 234,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 228,307,750 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.