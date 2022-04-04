Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 61,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 162,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter.

