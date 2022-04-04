Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. 11,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 715,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $709.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.47.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.