Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 760,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 18,920,016 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.77.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 418.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 151,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.