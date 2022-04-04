Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.42

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 2213858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on YRI shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.57. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$39,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,740.48. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,492,541.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.