Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $28,366.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00367565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00091643 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104981 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000093 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,291,538 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

