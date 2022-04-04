YEE (YEE) 1-Day Volume Hits $106,571.00

YEE (YEE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $628,968.08 and approximately $106,571.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

