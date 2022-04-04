Yellow Cake’s (YCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 435 ($5.70) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 432.96 ($5.67) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 349.93. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 238.50 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.50 ($5.95). The company has a market cap of £795.22 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

