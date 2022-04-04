YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Hits $3.52 Million

YF Link (YFL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $68.38 or 0.00149608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $666,306.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00108293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars.

