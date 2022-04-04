Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.09 on Monday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

