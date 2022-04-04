YUMMY Price Tops $0.0000 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $182,236.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.87 or 0.07503051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,389.54 or 0.99935660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046455 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.