Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.70 million to $340.12 million. DouYu International reported sales of $328.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

