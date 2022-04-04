Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,068,000 after buying an additional 501,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 237,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 428,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. 22,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,997. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

