Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.00. 11,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.52 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.