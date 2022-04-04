Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

