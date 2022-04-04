Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.67 Million

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) to report $488.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.66 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $390.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 17.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

