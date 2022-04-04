Zacks: Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will post $39.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.61 million. AXT posted sales of $31.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $163.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $6.90 on Monday. AXT has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $296.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AXT by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AXT by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

