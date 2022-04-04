Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $537.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $537.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $568.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Sleep Number by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

