Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) to announce $237.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.44 million and the highest is $242.45 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $989.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.21 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

