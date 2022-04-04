Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) to report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

