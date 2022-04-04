Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will report $235.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.60 million and the highest is $236.60 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $149.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 12 month low of $117.62 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

