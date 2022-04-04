Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $420.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.90 million and the highest is $425.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $407.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.95. Koppers has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

