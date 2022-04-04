Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) to post $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. Root posted sales of $68.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full year sales of $301.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $384.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.81 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Root.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROOT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $2.01 on Monday. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $510.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

