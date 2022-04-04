Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) to post $565.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.70 million and the lowest is $564.30 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $447.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,977,000 after buying an additional 120,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after buying an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.