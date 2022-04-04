Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.07 Billion

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $16.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.24 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $66.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 billion to $66.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $71.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

