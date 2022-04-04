Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.47 Million

Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $551.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.32 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $576.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

