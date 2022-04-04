Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

ATER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Aterian stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,338. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.67.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

