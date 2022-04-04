Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will report $71.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.85 million and the highest is $71.92 million. AtriCure posted sales of $59.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $322.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $327.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $378.25 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $396.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $66.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in AtriCure by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.