Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will post sales of $457.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.40 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $361.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after buying an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $34,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after buying an additional 560,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $37.84 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

