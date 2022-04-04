Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $66.30 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $290.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

