Zacks: Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $456.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.70 million. UWM reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

UWMC stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $415.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.