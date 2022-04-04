Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.61. Approximately 1,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 910,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $14,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $41,406,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $5,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 177,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.