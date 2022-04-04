Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($95.60) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.40 ($99.34).

FRA:ZAL traded up €1.36 ($1.49) during trading on Monday, reaching €47.36 ($52.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,512 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €56.26 and a 200-day moving average of €69.68. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

