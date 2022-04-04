Zano (ZANO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126,803.00

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Zano has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002204 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and $126,803.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.93 or 0.99792701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00065381 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00284496 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00346025 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00137871 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,135,737 coins and its circulating supply is 11,106,237 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.