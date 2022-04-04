Zap Market Capitalization Achieves $4.85 Million (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Zap has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $405,051.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded 258.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00107610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

