ZClassic Trading 17.5% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $846,677.80 and $783.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00372316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00091945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00104829 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

