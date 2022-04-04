Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $25,329.02 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

