Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 11.6% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.01 and last traded at $52.00. 11,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 352,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,756 shares of company stock worth $8,178,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

