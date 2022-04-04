ZENZO 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $339,411.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00203355 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00034091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00414178 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.