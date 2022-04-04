Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.76. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 222,638 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zhihu by 110.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter worth about $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth about $9,750,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter worth about $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zhihu by 609.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

