Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.10. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.