Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $78.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

