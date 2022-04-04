Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 7,975,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,347,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $332.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zomedica by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,113,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 788,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zomedica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 123,155 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zomedica by 21.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zomedica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,045,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

